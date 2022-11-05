All Set For Ghana Event Industry Conference 2022

Mr. Kate Hassen, President EVAG

The Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) organisers of the annual Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) is set for its fourth edition of the most anticipated program for 2022 under the theme, “Empowerment and Sustainability”.

The event will begin with an industry business conference with industry stakeholders who have held the fort for years and are recognized with excellence and hard work for their dedication in their field of endeavor and will interact with the youth as part of efforts to inspire them for greatness.

Notable among the keynote speakers include Christine Ogbeh, CEO OF The Wedding Guru, Nigeria, and Richard Abbey Jr. CEO of Exous Communication Limited Ghana organisers of the prestigious 40 Under Forty awards.

Other seasoned speakers also include Abokuma Ellis, Creative Director of Purple Twirl, Event, and Madam Sally Mercer Quagraine, CEO, of Dream Desserts, Patrick Asamoah, CEO of P2 Event Ghana, Steven Adusei, Maxwell Owusu, CEO of Goldmaxx Security, and Hilda Quanua Smith Tornye business strategist.

The conference will be held at the Underbridge event center at East Legon Accra between the 8th and 9th of November at 9 am prompt.

The climax of the three-day event is a Gala and Awards night scheduled on 10th November at the Da Icon east legon at 5 pm prompt.

There will be performances from the highlife legend Kojo Antwi and the VGMA reigning artist of the year Kidi.

President of EVAG, Kate Hassen in an interview with DGN Online indicated that the event will bring together industry experts to share their journey on how they’ve become an established brand in Africa, an avenue to inspire the next generation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke