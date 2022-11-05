Ten Win Rana Motors Qatar FIFA World Cup Promo

Rana motors officials in a group photo with winners of the second world cup promo

Rana Motors, the sole distributor of KIA brands in Ghana, has presented tickets to their ten lucky winners for a free trip to Qatar to go watch the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The winners were individuals who purchased KIA vehicles in September and October and were shortlisted among a slate of others in their 2022 World Cup promotion after which ten were luckily selected.

According to KIA officials in an engagement with the press, stated that in October, five lucky customers were picked from the September batch of buyers winning them full packages trip to watch the Black Stars play a match during the world cup in Qatar.

The second and final draw on 2nd November saw another batch of five lucky customers who purchased in October being picked as winners of the full package trip to Qatar. This brought the total number to ten in all.

Ten others also received consolation prizes from Rana Motors and partnering sponsors. The promotion was done under the supervision of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) and was supported by Coca-Cola, Caveman Watches, Adidas, and Qatar airways.

Addressing the press at the second and final world cup promo winner presentation in Accra, Chief Operating Officer of Rana Motors, Kaseem Odaymat, congratulated the winners and thanked them for choosing the KIA Brands.

He also encouraged the ten lucky winners to give their maximum support to the Black Star as they face Uruguay in the coming days.

“Cheer loudest so that we can avenge our unfortunate loss to Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. We all still carry that pain and we hope the Black Stars will do us proud this time” he added.

Dora Kuukua Nyarko, a 13 years old student of Aburaman SHS who also plays for Ali Royal Ladies and hail from the Central Region of Ghana was selected as one of Kia’s Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) winner who incidentally will be Ghana’s first ever OMBC at the FIFA World Cup.

According to the Marketing Manager, Rana Motors, Shirry Borketey Manison, Ms. Dora beat other participants across the country to become Ghana’s OMBC, and more interested was selected among the top six to be the Hero OMBC kid.

“ Dora and her mother will be in Qatar later his month to be hosted by Kia FIFA to have the memorable experience of carrying a match ball on the pitch ahead of two opposing teams and referee in one of the World Cup Football matches, “ he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke