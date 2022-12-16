All Set For Pose For Africa Season 3

All is set for season 3 of the enterprising Pose for Africa reality show, organizers of the event, ASKOF Productions have said.

On Wednesday, over 50 applicants were subjected to a thorough auditioning exercise at the 2927 event center in Accra, and 16 of them made the cut for the competition.

The all day audition exercise was supervised by judges Nana Tamakloe CEO, Accra Fashion Week and Rinner Versatile CEO of Versatile Models Agency.

The CEO of ASKOF Productions Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum commended the applicants for turning up in their numbers and urged them on to strive for excellence when the competition hits the ground running in March next year.

She added” l congratulate you all for making the cut, we promise to deliver a top notch show, l will therefore urge you to give your best shots. The competition is very challenging in nature, but the individual brilliance you demonstrated during the audition gives me the assurance that you are ready for the task ahead.

” Of course, my strong production team comprising of Christian Asante, Emmanuel Jelilu , Isaac Amponsah, Fredrick Ofosu, Eugene Ofori, Afia Acheampong and Mrs Ameley Offei are keyed up for the task ahead.”

Pose for Africa is an all female models reality show which empowers, inspires and promotes aspiring models, as well as expose them to international runway platforms.

It is expected to run for nine weeks.

Additionally, the Pose For Africa Models reality show projects Africa’s diverse and rich culture, tourism and traditions through its lenses.