Angel Cola Supports Miss Kidi Ghana

Fast growing non alcoholic drink- Angel Cola has rallied support for this year’s Miss Kidi Ghana reality show.

The support included cases of the Angel Cola and an undisclosed amount of cash

The drink, one of the newest product lines from the Angel Group of Companies is rich in ingredients produced to refresh consumers especially children.

And responding to what prompted the multiple award winning company to sponsor the reality show, Daniel Darko-Nyamekye , Director of International Business and Investment

Angel Group of Companies said ” Management thought it prudent to support this kids pageant because we realized it is a good platform to equip the young ones with a lot of virtues

” It’s a brilliant concept, just as we have colts football, this will serve as a preparatory ground for children who are passionate about pageantry. ”

He added ” Society’ s attention has always centred on adults, relegating the kids to the background all the time, but we believe this and other kids programs help shape them into better people.”

CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited, organizers of the event, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum expressed gross appreciation to management of Adonko for the support saying, ” We are more than grateful for believing in this initiative, it will go a long way to shape this project aimed at giving our young folks a voice and the confidence to step out boldly in the future.”

The Miss Kidi Ghana Season 3 show, which screes live on CTV every Saturday afternoon is now in week seven with 12 delegates remaining.

The final is fixed for August 5 at the Zenith University College auditorium.