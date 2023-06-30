Afro Nation Security Men Manhandle Gyakie’s Manager In Portugal

Singer, Gyakie’s manager Electro Mirror was left in a bad state on Thursday evening after being manhandled by multiple security personnel at an Afro Nation concert in Portugal.

In a video shared on multiple platforms, about five or more security men pinned him on the ground with one having his knee on his head.

It is not clear what their intentions were and why they were manhandling him.

It however took the intervention of another artiste manager George Britton who kept screaming at them that they will kill him before they released him.

“You guys gonna kill him…No no no. Yo yo yo bro you guys gonna kill him. Stop him he is gonna kill him…. That’s not right,” George kept shouting at them before they released him.

George in his commentary also indicated that Mirror was gasping for breath after they left him.

He later took to social media to announce Electro Mirror is “very fine now,” adding that “Party continues.”

Mirror is in Portugal together with artiste managers and artistes for a three-day 2023 Afro Nation concert at the Praia Da Rocha, Portimão in Portugal.

Among Ghanaian music stars performing at the concert are Black Sherif, Sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh and Gyakie who’s manager has been manhandled for unknown reason.

By Francis Addo