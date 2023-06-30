Sarkodie’s Wife Quotes Bible Amidst Husband’s Abortion Brouhaha

Tracy Owusu Addo

Tracy Owusu Addo, wife of rapper Sarkodie shared a cryptic post amid her husband’s controversy with Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson.

She took to social media to share a bible verse which has got many followers to wonder if it is target ed at the husband’s controversy.

She has taken to Instagram to write the Bible verse: ‘Proverbs 19:5’ which reads, “A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will not go free.”

The reaction comes days after her husband’s released a track titled “Try Me”, meant to address allegations against him by Yvonne Nelson in her memoir titled, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In the memoir, Yvonne detailed an incident in 2010 when she had an abortion for Sarkodie.

According to her, Sarkodie was not ready to father the baby at the time and she was not also ready to have a baby without a father.

Sarkodie later drove her to a hospital facility to have the abortion but left her there after the process.

But in Sarkodie’s reply in his diss song to Yvonne on Wednesday, he claimed Yvonne asked for the abortion, citing her education.

He went to slot- shame her alleging she was sleeping with other guys.

The comments in the song didn’t go down well with a majority of well-meaning and discerning Ghanaians.

Tracy has since been silent on the controversy.

It is unclear who the content of the Bible verse is meant for but many believe it’s either her husband, Sarkodie, or Yvonne Nelson.