Alan Changes Gear, Adopts New Campaign Strategy From July 4

In an effort to garner support for his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections, presidential aspirant Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has announced a new campaign strategy.

According to a media release issued by his campaign team on Thursday, June 29, 2023, the campaign tour of Mr Kyerematen will now involve holding public durbars instead of private meetings with party delegates.

The move is seen as an effort to change the dynamics of interaction between the aspirant and delegates, providing a unique opportunity for different constituencies to “meet, fraternize and share experiences amongst themselves,” said Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Communications Director of the Campaign, in the statement.

Mr Buaben Asamoa further stated that the durbars will also enable delegates to devise winning strategies towards their goal of building a strong Partnership for Power (PFP) between the NPP and the general public.

The campaign activity is set to kickstart on Tuesday, July 4, in the Greater Accra Region, where the former Minister of Trade and Industry will meet delegates in clusters of constituencies.

The move is expected to energize the rank and file of the party towards Victory 2024.

The Alan Kyerematen for President (A4P) Campaign team is optimistic that the new approach will turn the tide in their favor as they seek to capture the hearts and minds of party delegates before the primaries.

