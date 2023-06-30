Republic Day To Be Commemorated With Parade

Ghana is set to commemorate its 63rd Republic Day with a parade at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, July 1.

The event is being organised by the National Cadet Corps, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, other security services, and the National Youth Authority.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Esprit De-Corps, Our Strength and Purpose,” which aims to promote patriotism, precision, discipline, volunteerism, unity, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose in fostering national development and progress among Ghanaian youth.

Cadets from educational institutions all over the country will showcase their skills and training in captivating drills and demonstrations, reflecting the core values of the National Cadet Corps.

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, will be the Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer at the event.

Attendees have been asked to dress formally with a touch of red, gold, and green to symbolize national pride and cultural heritage.

By Vincent Kubi