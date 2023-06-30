NPP Presidential Vetting Committee Inaugurated

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a major step towards its upcoming Presidential Primary Election by appointing and inaugurating a Vetting Committee.

In accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the Party’s Constitution, the National Steering Committee, acting on behalf of the National Council, appointed Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye as Chairman of the Vetting Committee during an emergency meeting held on May 30, 2023.

To mark this important occasion, Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party, inaugurated the Vetting Committee today, Friday June 30, 2023 at the Party’s Headquarters.

In his address, Mr Frimpong emphasized the significance of upholding the Party’s Constitution and urged the Committee members to conduct a free, fair, and transparent vetting process.

The Vetting Committee comprises nine individuals who have been carefully selected to ensure an unbiased evaluation of the Presidential candidates.

The Committee members are as follows:

Rt. Rev. Hon. Prof. Mike Aaron – Chairman, Kwasi Amoako Atta – Member, Stephen Abankwa Sekere – Member, Osei Bonsu Amoah – Member, Lord Oblitey Commey – Member, Lawyer Frank Davies – Member, Rita Talata Asobayire – Member, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman – Member and Adelaide Ahwireng – Member

Among the Committee members, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, who also serves as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South Constituency, has been appointed as the Spokesperson for the Committee.

Furthermore,Evans Nimako, Director for Research and Elections of the Party, has been designated as the Secretary for the Committee.

The Vetting Committee will play a crucial role in assessing the Presidential candidates’ eligibility and suitability to represent the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming election. They will ensure that the Party’s democratic principles are upheld and that the chosen candidate aligns with the Party’s vision for a prosperous future.

As the New Patriotic Party proceeds with its internal processes, the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of the Vetting Committee’s deliberations.

The Party stands committed to maintaining transparency and fairness throughout this crucial phase of the Presidential Primary Election.

