Apprise Music Celebrates Pozo Hayes

Michael Bamfo (left) presenting the plaque to Pozo Hayes

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician, Pozo Hayes, has been recognised by Apprise Music Distribution, a digital music distribution service provider, for his exceptional accomplishments in the music industry and his contributions to the growth of Ghanaian highlife music.

Born Nana Boakye Ofori Atta, Pozo Hayes is credited with a number of songs, such as Akikayi and I’ve Got The Feeling, and his timeless hits have delighted Ghanaians and fans around the world.

Apprise Music presented to Pozo Hayes a plaque from the company during a short ceremony held in his honour in Accra.

The plaque, which came with a gift basket and an undisclosed sum of money, demonstrates Apprise Music’s dedication to showcasing Africa’s musical trailblazers.

Michael Bamfo, CEO of Apprise Music Distribution, spoke at the event and reaffirmed Pozo Hayes’ lifelong pledge to use his name to market Ghanaian music abroad.

“This recognition is about more than one artiste. It’s about fostering innovation rooted in legacy by introducing up-and-coming musicians to the sounds that helped shape our industry,” he said.

Pozo Hayes thanked the management of Apprise Music for the recognition.

“My life has been music, even when my job as a public servant prevented me from doing it,” he remarked.

By paying tribute to icons like Pozo Hayes alongside contemporaries like Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, among others, Apprise Music hopes to close the generational divide and inspire up-and-coming Ghanaian musicians to incorporate these timeless sounds into more modern genres like Afrobeats.

Pozo Hayes still has the dream of headlining a big concert in Ghana, which Apprise Music’s spotlight could help him achieve it.

Apprise Music Distribution has made a name for itself as a major force in the music distribution market because of its extensive global network of partners and services.

Since its inception, the company has remained dedicated to providing independent artistes and labels with the necessary tools, services, and support needed to thrive in the modern music landscape.

Apprise Music provides musicians and record labels with customised digital release plans that boost exposure, interaction, sales, and streams on all platforms.

Its digital partners include Believe Digital, IMRO, Songtrust, iTunes, Spotify, Audiomack, YouTube, Amazon Music, and many more.

By George Clifford Owusu