RTU Extend Lead As Debibi United Rescue Point

Real Tamale United moved 10 points clear in Zone One A of the Division One League after a 2-0 win over Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Mutala Sulemana struck in the 58th minute before Blabala Bamon sealed victory in the 71st.

In Zone One B, Debibi United salvaged a 1-1 draw against Wamanafo Mighty Royals in the Bono derby. Clement Nketia put Mighty Royals ahead in the 89th minute, but Kusi Solomon’s 96th-minute equalizer secured a crucial point. Debibi United remain top with 31 points.

Elsewhere, Eleven Wonders and Techiman Heroes settled for a goalless draw at Ohene Ameyaw Park. Both sides had chances but failed to convert.