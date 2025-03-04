Samuel Kuffour Attends Bayern 125th Anniversary Celebration

Sammy Kuffour and Giovani Elber

Ghanaian football legend Samuel Osei Kuffour joined Bayern Munich in celebrating the club’s 125th anniversary at a grand event in Munich.

The ceremony, held at the Paulaner Nockherberg, brought together past and present icons of the club, including current stars like Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer, alongside club legends Philipp Lahm and Giovane Elber.

Kuffour, 48, made 277 appearances for Bayern Munich during his 12-year stint, winning six Bundesliga titles, four domestic cups, and the 2001 UEFA Champions League. He arrived at the anniversary celebration in an elegant navy blue suit and cream trousers, reflecting his enduring connection to the club.

The former defender remains one of Africa’s most celebrated players, remembered not only for his impressive performances but also for his emotional reaction following Bayern’s dramatic defeat to Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final.

Since retiring, Kuffour has transitioned into a successful career as a football pundit with SuperSport and has served in executive roles with the Ghana national team.

The anniversary celebration highlighted Bayern Munich’s rich history, bringing together generations of players and officials to honor the club’s legacy and achievements.

By Wletsu Ransford