Analysts Call For Revamping Ghana’s Sports Development

Ignatius Osei-Fosu

The Assistant Coach of Sudan Ignatius Osei-Fosu has urged the government to take a structured approach to sports development in Ghana. He argued that while the country has an abundance of raw talent, poor investment, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of sports science integration are hindering progress.

He believes that solution lies in strengthening existing structures rather than creating new bureaucratic bodies. “The Ghana Education Service (GES) already has a network of sports coordinators at the district and regional levels, but they lack the necessary funding and resources to effectively develop young athletes”.

He was speaking on another episode of the DGN sports live show hosted by Ben Osei Bonsu (BOB), alongside Sports Analyst, Felix Romark.

The two panelists suggested that instead of forming a new school sports authority, the government should empower these coordinators with proper training, equipment, and financial support.

“We don’t need another authority. The GES already has sports directors in every district and region. Just empower them, give them resources, and they will deliver,” said Felix Romark.

“Another major concern is the absence of a dedicated sports university in Ghana. Countries like Morocco and South Africa have invested in such institutions, producing top-tier athletes, coaches, and sports scientists. Morocco, for instance, has developed world-class facilities that attract international teams for pre-season training, generating revenue while advancing local sports” he explained.

Their comments come in response to President John Dramani Mahama’s recent State of the Nation Address, in which he announced plans to establish a School Sports Authority as part of efforts to revamp grassroots sports development. However, many experts argue that the government should instead focus on improving existing systems.

“The Ministry of Education already oversees school sports. Why create another authority? Just invest in the right people,” Romark added.

“The government should fund certification courses for PE teachers. A PE teacher is not automatically a football coach. We need specialization,” Romark emphasized.

With the national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, pressure is mounting on authorities to take decisive action. If Ghana is to compete at the highest level, a serious commitment to grassroots sports development and infrastructure improvement is essential.