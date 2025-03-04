Kuchoko Roots Festival Set For Saturday

Kenyatta Hills

Over 15 Ghanaian local and foreign artistes have been billed to perform at this year’s edition of the annual Kuchoko Roots Festival this Saturday, March 8, at the La Pleasure Beach in Accra.

The festival is aimed at creating a solid platform for African Reggae music and gives young musicians the opportunity to exhibit their talents.

The organisers stressed that the event would be a unique experience for fans, adding that Ghanaians should throng the venue to experience an extraordinary musical concert.

This year’s edition of the event will feature an incredible line-up of artistes, including Knii Lante, Osagyefo, Konkarah Jahvybz, Ton A Hope, JahWi, Aklerh, Ras Appiah Levi, and a host of others.

International acts billed to rock the event are Kenyatta Hill, son of the renowned Jamaican reggae artiste Joseph Hill (Culture), with fellow Jamaican performers George Nooks and Duane Stephenson.

Their performances alongside Ghanaian reggae greats will create an unforgettable night of powerful music and conscious lyrics.

The headline artiste, Blakk Rasta, who will be performing with his band, the Herbalist Band, promised to thrill music fans with back to back hits from both his old and current albums.

He is expected to thrill fans with some of his hit songs such as Barak Obama, My Africa Queen, Serwaa Akoto, Natural Africa Mystic, Bola Bird, and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu