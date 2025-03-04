Lakers Edge Clippers As Dončić Shines

Luka Dončić scored 29 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 108-102 win over city rivals, the Clippers. The guard, who also recorded six rebounds and nine assists, has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games.

LeBron James added 17 points and nine assists, while rookie Dalton Knecht contributed 19 points off the bench. The Lakers extended their winning streak to six games, moving up to second in the Western Conference.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with a season-high 33 points, but his team has now lost five of their last six games and remains sixth.

Meanwhile, three players were ejected after a third-quarter altercation as Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 146-132. San Antonio’s Julian Champagnie and Thunder’s Kenrich Williams and Luguentz Dort were sent off.