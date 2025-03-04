EMY Africa Launches New Magazine

Opare-Addo addressing dignitaries at the event

Founder and Executive Director of EMY Africa, Kojo Soboh, has celebrated a significant milestone in the brand’s journey to inspire greatness at the just ended Generation Now Brunch held last Saturday in Accra.

According to Kojo Soboh, EMY Africa has always been about celebrating African excellence with class and integrity.

He recounted the conceptualisation of the EMY Generation Now Magazine, which began three years ago when his brother Chris Soboh, editor of EMY Africa Magazine, proposed creating a platform to interact with young people, spotlight, encourage, and empower them.

This led to the creation of Generation Now. “Generation Now is more than just a magazine; it’s a movement. We spotlight young achievers, encourage them, and empower them through our magazine, awards, and inspiring greatness forum,” Kojo Soboh said.

“We also provide educational and entrepreneurship pitches, awarding winners with funds to invest in their businesses and education.”

Kojo Soboh emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating that Africans often believe in doing things alone, but collaboration is key to achieving greatness.

Platforms like the Generation Now launch allow people to connect, share ideas, and collaborate.

Minister for Youth Development and Employment, Opare-Addo, reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs. “Our ministry is dedicated to supporting young ideas, proposals, and pitches,” he said.

Opare-Addo encouraged young entrepreneurs to recognise the value of partnerships, emphasising that many businesses fail due to isolation.

“By collaborating and recognising ecosystems and value chains within our industries, we can build enduring brands,” he added.

The minister highlighted the government’s goal of building businesses that stand the test of time, citing EMY Africa’s 10-year milestone as a shining example of perseverance and innovative initiatives.

“We’re committed to supporting you through various programmes, including the Adwumawura programme, which will provide entrepreneurship support, incubation, and development opportunities,” Opare-Addo said.

The minister endorsed and supported the Generation Now initiative, which empowers young people.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke