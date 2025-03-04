Uphold Ethical Values At Workplaces – Graduates Urged

Valedictorian receiving his awards

Bluecrest University College’s Group CEO, Pankaj Maheshwari, has urged graduates to uphold the ethical values instilled in them by the college to help maintain their integrity, credibility, and trustworthiness in their line of work.

Speaking at the 23rd convocation themed, “From Knowledge To Impact: Upholding Integrity, Championing Excellence For Sustainable Future”, Pankaj Maheshwari emphasised that the college over the years has demonstrated high ethical moral-learning in various curricula aimed at channeling professionals ready for the job market.

“As you stand at the threshold of this new chapter, I urge you to remember that shortcuts and compromises may tempt you, but integrity must always be your guiding principle,” he said.

He added that the graduates have been equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel in fields such as technology, business, journalism, and fashion. However, “your greatest asset will always be your curiosity, your willingness to explore, experiment, and evolve. Strive not just to be the best in your field, but to redefine the game itself.”

Speaking on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof. David Zuure, Director of Centre for Human Rights and Peace, who addressed the event theme, added that the true power of education lies not in the knowledge itself, but in its ability to create impact, change lives, transform communities, and inspire innovation.

“Each of you has something unique and valuable to contribute to the world. Today marks the beginning of your journey to make a difference in humanity and society. Ghana, Africa, and the world have waited for you, and now you have arrived,” he added.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Nana Ama Klutse, in a speech read on her behalf, emphasised the waste burden which has become a general problem for the country. She entreated the graduates to fashion out innovative solutions on how to turn waste into businesses to reduce unemployment in the country.

The 23rd convocation graduated 71 students from the Department of Information Technology; Department of Business Studies, 23; BA Mass Communication and Journalism, 4; B.SC Fashion and Design, 7; and Certificate in Data Science, 14. Richmond Botwe from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism was awarded the valedictorian for the 2024-year group.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke