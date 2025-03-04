Ramadan Fasting Starts

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

Ghanaian Muslims and their counterparts around the world last Saturday commenced the month-long period of fasting.

The dawn to dusk period of fasting is one of the pillars of the faith and commences on the first day of the lunar-based Islamic calendar of Ramadan. Muslims healthy enough to undertake the religious rites must abstain from food and bodily pleasures from dawn to dusk for the period.

Those who for health reasons are unable to fast for some days must fast for the days that they could not do so at the end of the month. Others who cannot fast at all because of permanent health conditions must feed a prescribed number of persons daily for the period of the month-long religious exercise.

A special committee charged with managing the sighting and announcement of the crescent of the moon with the authority of the National Chief Imam met at the National Mosque to deliberate on the subject and issued a statement calling on all Muslims who spot the crescent to inform the Office of the National Imam for subsequent announcement on national television.

With the advantage of social media however, those who spotted the crescent around the world put out the information even before the National Chief Imam did.

Besides the abstinence from food and water, Muslims are enjoined to engage in acts of charity and supplications.

In the coming days, the National Chief Imam will commence a period of commentaries of the Holy Quran, the closure of which is celebratory