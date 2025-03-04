Mahama Under Pressure Over Appointments Of Kafui Danku & James Gardiner

Kafui Danku and James Gardiner

A collective of arts professionals known as the Association of Ghanaian Creatives has formally asked President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider .0the recent appointments of Kafui Danku and James Gardiner to the National Film Authority (NFA), requesting that their positions be revoked.

The petition, which has gathered over twenty signatures, asserts that both individuals lack the necessary qualifications for the roles they have been given. In their appeal, the group has urged the president to appoint leaders with more substantial experience and knowledge of the film industry to steer the NFA.

President Mahama recently appointed Kafui Danku as the Executive Secretary of the NFA, with James Gardiner serving as her Deputy. However, the Association of Ghanaian Creatives, made up of a broad cross-section of Ghana’s arts and film community, believes these appointments are unsuitable due to the lack of relevant qualifications in the positions.

In their petition, the group stresses the importance of “visionary leadership” to revitalize the country’s film industry. They contend that the NFA should be managed by a technocrat with comprehensive industry experience, supported by a team of highly skilled professionals who can guide the sector towards global competitiveness.

The petition reads: “We, the undersigned members of the Association of Ghanaian Creatives, urge the government to appoint qualified, visionary leadership at the NFA. The institution must be led by a technocrat with deep industry knowledge, supported by a board of experienced creative professionals who can steer the sector toward revitalization and global competitiveness.”

In addition to questioning the appointments, the group has recommended several alternative candidates whom they believe are more suited to managing the NFA. Among the proposed names are George Bosompin (National Film Institute, GAFTA), Jim Awindor (Film and television strategist), Akofa Edjeani Asiedu (Veteran filmmaker and policymaker), Professor Linus Abraham (Media and communication expert), Akosua Abdallah (Film education and policy expert) and Nicole Amarteifio (Pioneering filmmaker and industry advocate).

These individuals, according to the petitioners, possess the right blend of skills, expertise, and vision to lead the NFA effectively and help elevate Ghana’s film industry on the global stage.

However other reports alleged that some of them denied knowledge about being involved in the petition.

Meanwhile, the Association of Ghanaian Creatives is calling for a prompt response from President Mahama and the government, urging them to consider the petition and appoint leadership that will genuinely reflect the needs and goals of the film sector.