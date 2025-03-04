Yilo Krobo Gets Ultramodern ICT Centre

MTN officials, school administrators inspect the newly commissioned laboratory as students utilize the state-of-the-art facility.

MTN Ghana Foundation has officially handed over a state-of-the-art ICT centre to Yilo Krobo Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region, reinforcing its commitment to advancing education and technology in Ghana.

The newly commissioned facility, valued at GH¢1.3 million, is equipped with 40 all-in-one desktop computers and two interactive smart boards, designed to enhance digital learning and equip students with essential ICT skills.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, Isaac Mate, emphasised the foundation’s dedication to empowering young minds through technology.

“The completion of this facility demonstrates MTN’s unwavering commitment to education and the future of Ghana’s youth. Access to technology is not a luxury—it is a necessity,” he stated.

He highlighted that Yilo Krobo SHS, one of only two public senior high schools in the district, has long faced challenges due to the absence of a well-equipped ICT lab.

The Eastern Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Ivy Asantewa Owusu, speaking on behalf of Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Awatey, expressed deep gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for its support in enhancing the school’s technological infrastructure.

She underscored the critical role of science, technology, and critical thinking in shaping students for the future.

The minister also donated GH¢10,000 towards additional resources, including a printer and other essential equipment.

The Director of Science Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mrs. Olivia Serwaa Opare, also lauded MTN Ghana Foundation for its role in establishing the ICT centre.

She emphasised that the facility would significantly enhance students’ skills in robotics, coding, and programming, aligning with Ghana’s broader goal of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and preparing the next generation of innovators and leaders.

“Education is the foundation of national development, and partnerships like this are key to shaping the future of our country. We are grateful for this collaboration and look forward to continued support in expanding STEM education in Ghana,” she said.

The Headmaster of Yilo Krobo SHS, Mr. Philip Narh Donkor, hailed the commissioning of the ICT lab as a major step toward transforming the school into a technology-driven institution.

“This facility is a game-changer for our students, equipping them with 21st-century skills that will position them for success in the global job market,” he stated.

He revealed that Yilo Krobo SHS has already integrated technology into its daily operations, including the use of smart TVs in classrooms and a biometric system for attendance tracking.

“Looking ahead, the school plans to implement AI-powered attendance monitoring, digital security stations, interactive smart boards, and IoT-enabled devices for personalised learning experiences,” he announced.

Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager for the MTN Ghana Foundation, also urged students and school authorities to maintain the facility to ensure its sustainability.

He noted that MTN would initially provide internet connectivity, after which the school would assume responsibility for managing the service.

Caption: MTN officials, school administrators inspect the newly commissioned laboratory as students utilize the state-of-the-art facility.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke