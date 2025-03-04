Joselyn Dumas Is Deputy Director For Diaspora Affairs

Joselyn Dumas

Actress and television host Joselyn Dumas has been appointed as the Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs by President John Dramani Mahama.

The announcement, made on March 2, 2025, has received mixed reactions.

In her new role, she will work alongside Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD), who serves as the Director of Diaspora Affairs. The duo is expected to leverage their extensive networks and public influence to strengthen relationships between Ghana and its diaspora community.

Joselyn Dumas is a known actress and TV host. She has starred in notable films and TV series such as ‘A Northern Affair,’ ‘Potato Potato,’ ‘John and John,’ ‘Madam,’ among others. Her efforts have earned her multiple awards and accolades over the years.

The Diaspora Affairs Office of the President (DAOOP), established in February 2017, serves as a bridge between the Ghanaian government and its diaspora community. The office aims to harness the resources and expertise of Ghanaians abroad for national development, emphasizing their role in providing market access, investment, and technological advancements.

Joselyn Dumas’ appointment underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Ghanaian diaspora, encouraging investment, and fostering cultural and economic collaboration. With her extensive background in media, entertainment, and advocacy, she is expected to play a pivotal role in engaging the diaspora community and spearheading initiatives that benefit both Ghanaians abroad and the nation.