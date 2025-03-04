Starlight Foundation, CSC Launch EquiAccess Initiative

Starlight Foundation has announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at transforming justice for street-connected children in the country.

The initiative dubbed, ‘EquiAccess’ and funded by the CSC under its ‘Access to Justice Fund’, will help address the critical challenges faced by vulnerable children, who are often subjected to stigma and discrimination.

In a statement, the organisation said the project seeks to empower street-connected children by providing them with legal education and raising awareness of their rights, thereby creating a vital pathway to justice.

“We will train youth advocates who will help these children understand their fundamental rights and assist them in identifying and reporting injustices.

By establishing strategic partnerships with local justice stakeholders, including police, social workers, and legal aid services, we are building a comprehensive support network focused on child-sensitive justice,” the statement said.

It further noted that it will equip the children with knowledge, support, and a platform to share their experiences.

“We are doing more than just running a project; we are igniting a movement that has the potential to transform lives and challenge systemic barriers. EquiAccess represents hope, dignity, and the promise of true social justice for some of Ghana’s most vulnerable children,” it added.

