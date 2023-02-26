Army Officer Missing At Burma Camp

An officer at the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations, Lt Col Peter Amoah has been reported missing.

This was contained in a statement from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) pleading with the general public to help in search of his whereabouts.

According to GAF, Lt Col Amoah was last seen on Thursday 23 February 2023 at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp.

He is a resident of New Labadi Villas block E room E2.

He is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

The missing officer was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt with a red inscription, blue jeans shorts, and black slippers with a white stripe.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or Military Police Station or call any of the following numbers: Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0244561521, Duty Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0593844420,” GAF said in a statement on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah 2020 was the Commanding Officer of the Jungle Warfare School at Seth Anthony Barracks in the Eastern Region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe