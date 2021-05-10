Asanteman Awaits Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will on Wednesday, 12th May, 2021 open the first Regional Dialogue on Small Scale Mining in Kumasi.

The Regional Dialogue follows the recently organized National Dialogue on Small Scale Mining held in Accra and opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The objective of the Regional Dialogue is to decentralize the dialogue to provide input into the national discourse on the regularization of the small scale mining sector, through coordination of diverse views, and to help develop appropriate policy options with the overarching good of improving the operation, regulation, management and good governance of the sub-sector.

The artisanal and small scale mining (ASM), particularly gold, contributes at least a third of the total gold produced in Ghana. The sector provide jobs, creates opportunities to support rural livelihood, develop entrepreneurship and provide source of development minerals such as clay kaolin and limestone.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor reiterates the determination of government to work closely with all stakeholders to curb the menace of illegal mining and promote sustainable and responsibly mining at all levels.

The Regional dialogue to be held at the Great Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will include participants from Ashanti, the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions.