Fire has ravaged the Timber Market in Accra.

The market is around Amamomo in Accra.

The fire succeeded in taxing down a twelve-room storey building and 10 shops.

Residents in the area say the fire started at about 9am on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are said to have arrived on the scene about an hour later.

By Melvin Tarlue