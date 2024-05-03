Ashaiman Lift 2024 Sharubutu Ramadan Cup… Bawumia Donates 20k Prize

Skipper of the winning side (R) receiving the silverware

Ashaiman defeated Anyaa Zongo 2-0 on May Day to lift a record third Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup at the Fadama Astro Turf in Accra.

Prior to their triumph, Ashaiman and Kasoa were the only Zongo communities to have won the prestigious trophy twice since its inception in 2015, and with their record third victory, Ashaiman gets to keep the trophy, organisers have confirmed.

Ashaiman continued with the invisible form they showed two weekends ago, when they brushed off Tema Zongo, Nungua Zongo, Mamobi and Oda Zongo in the preliminary stage round of 16, quarter finals and semi finals respectively.

Anyaa Zongo also showed great form, after defeating Nsawam Zongo, Shukura, Hohoe and Fadama to reach their first ever finals in their second participation.

The final was exciting and even in the first half, but with Ashaiman trooping to the venue with a large number of supporters and their community chief and opinion leaders cheering them, they were more spirited in the second half and grabbed two goals to confirm their superiority.

Earlier in the day, hosts Fadama defeated Oda Zongo 1-0 to win the third place and the bronze medal.

Bawumia’s Package

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia donated GH¢20,000 prize package for the winners, second, third and fourth placed teams respectively.

His package was announced at the ground, amidst cheers from the crowd.

Champions Ashaiman were rewarded GH¢10,000 cash prize, second-placed Anyaa Zongo received GH¢5,000, third-placed Fadama got GH¢3,000 and fourth-placed Oda Zongo received GH¢2,000 from Dr. Bawumia’s prize package.

Fadama’s exciting youngster, Abass Osman was adjudged the best player of the 9th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup, while Ashaiman’s agile goalkeeper Abdul Latif, won the best goalkeeper prize, with Andul Razak of Ashaiman winning the top scorer award.

The final was graced by traditional leaders from the Zongo community, Imams, football administrators, and thousands of youth.