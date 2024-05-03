Ghana Ready For World Athletics Relays

The men’s 4 x 100m relay team

Ghana will compete in the 2024 World Athletics Relays championship at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas tomorrow and Sunday.

This event is a crucial Olympic qualifier for the world’s top-performing athletes from more than 40 countries, and Ghana seeks to use same to qualify the men’s 4 x 100m relay team to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 4x100m men relay team, ranked 15th in the world, continues to build points or secure an automatic qualification having recently ran in the 2023 African Games and the Penn Relays, placing second on both occasions to Nigeria and Jamaica.

Benjamin Azamati, who missed the Penn Relays, has joined Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Sean Safo-Antwi and Joseph Paul Amoah to hopefully secure a qualification.

Ghana Athletics boss, Bawa Fuseini, has expressed optimism and confidence that the performance of the sprinters currently is a surety that individual athletes and the relay team surely will qualify to the Olympics before the June window closes.

He continues to encourage corporate Ghana to invest in supporting the athletes to run in the qualifying championship.

