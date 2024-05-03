Abigail Ashley Grabs Awards @ GABCAA

Abigail Ashley displaying her awards

Popular female radio and television personality working with United Television (UTV) and Okay FM, Abigail Ashley, has been honoured with two awards at the just ended Golden Age Business and Creative Arts Awards (GABCAA) 2024.

At the ceremony on Wednesday, May 1, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, she won the awards for Radio Personality and Health Media Personality of the Year.

The eventwas graced by variouspersonalities, some of whom were also honoured alongside Abigail Ashley.

GABCAA is one of the largest awards scheme in Ghana being organised to honour individual employees or creatives who have achieved success in their field.

Some of the winners include Abena Kyei Boakye, Morning Show Host at Kantanka TV who won TV Personality of the Year, Haillie Sumney took home Actress of the Year whilst Kafui Danku won Tourism Personality of the Year.

Tung Teiya Dahamani, Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner 2022 also grabbed Woman of the Year and Sharon Dede Padi was adjudged Woman of Excellence in Creative Art, among others.

Acknowledged with several national and international honours, Abigail Ashley is the host of My Health, My Life, and Mo Ho Y3 on UTV and Okay FM respectively.

She is also a health advocate and the project leader and founder of Behind My Smiles Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on kidney health education.

Speaking after receiving the awards, the radio and television presenter said, “I am grateful to the organisers for this recognition. I thank the Almighty God for giving me strength and I thank all those who have supported me in diverse ways to get this far.”

She thanked Dr. Osei Kwame (Despite), Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Dr. Fadda Dickson, all of the Despite and Special Group of Companies, for supporting her activities.

She was included in Advanced Media’s list of Ghana’s 50 Youngest Most Influential People in 2017.

Abigail, the host of Mo Ho Y3, was the recipient of the Health Legends Award in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

In 2020, she was also honoured with Social Media Health Advocate of the Year Award for using social media to promote healthcare and healthy lifestyle, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu