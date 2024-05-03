GBA Holds Nationwide Training Workshop For Bloggers

Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

In a bid to enhance blogging standards and foster responsible citizenship ahead of the December elections, the Ghana Bloggers Association (GBA) has embarked on a nationwide training initiative, commencing in Accra.

Addressing a gathering brimming with enthusiasm and dedication, President Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah of the association set a profound tone for the conscientious reporting journey ahead.

The President of GBA emphasised the importance of placing the country’s welfare at the forefront of every blogging endeavour.

“As bloggers, we wield significant influence in shaping public opinion and discourse,” he remarked, underscoring the pivotal role of responsible reporting in nurturing informed citizenship.

The inauguration of this training programme signifies a pivotal moment in the association’s calendar, heralding the commencement of meticulous preparations for the upcoming December 7 elections.

The President stressed the imperative of extending this training initiative to regional levels, ensuring that bloggers across Ghana are equipped with the requisite tools and knowledge to report ethically and accurately.

Throughout the sessions, bloggers delved into crucial areas such as blogging & journalistic ethics, with a resounding emphasis on the indispensable practice of verifying information before dissemination.

Fact-checking emerged as a cornerstone of responsible reporting, ensuring that content contributes positively to the national discourse.

Moreover, the comprehensive training encompassed practical facets such as crafting engaging content, mastering SEO techniques, and harnessing social media platforms effectively to amplify messages.

Discussions on monetisation strategies were tempered with a firm commitment to integrity, viewing financial sustainability as a means to uphold journalistic and blogging values rather than compromise them.

Recognising the intricate landscape of the digital realm, the President of the association proposed workshops on digital security and online safety, empowering bloggers to navigate the virtual sphere with confidence and vigilance.

As the training drew to a close, the President of GBA reiterated the association’s unwavering dedication to upholding blogging integrity, urging fellow bloggers to embrace their role as custodians of truth and accountability.