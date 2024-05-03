DJ Shagy Is Future Talent Awards Finalist

DJ Shagy

Accra-based DJ Shagy has been named as one of the top 10 finalists for the prestigious 2024 Future Talent Awards, making him the only representative from Africa and Ghana.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to the craft of DJing.

DJ Shagy’s journey in the world of music began during his time at the University of Ghana, where he was inspired to take his performances to new heights.

Self-taught and driven by a passion for delivering the best musical experience, Shagy quickly established himself as a sought-after DJ, playing at exclusive parties and events on campus.

The Pete Tong DJ Academy’s Future Talent Awards competition offers aspiring DJs a chance to exhibit their talents, access industry knowledge, and network with influential figures in the music and DJ realm, potentially leading to opportunities in Ibiza and beyond.

Out of over 6,000 students, 10 DJs are selected and DJ Shagy, as a finalist, will engage in workshops, masterclasses, and networking events.

This acknowledgment not only provides opportunities for DJ Shagy but also highlights the growing talent emerging from Africa. It underscores the significant contributions of Ghanaian and African musicians to the global music scene.

“I am honoured and humbled to be selected as a finalist for the 2024 Future Talent Awards,” said DJ Shagy.

“This opportunity is a testament to the hard work and support of my team, as well as the vibrant music scene in Ghana. I look forward to representing my country and continent on a global stage and being exposed to the talent pool and opportunities presented by the programme.”