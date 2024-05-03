NPP Salutes EC, Police, Supporters

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed appreciation to the rank and file membership of the party for their contribution to the Tuesday Ejisu by-election victory.

A statement signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary reads, “We particularly acknowledge the significant contributions of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and our flagbearer, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman, the Ashanti Regional Executives and the Campaign Team for their dedication, commitment and overwhelming support.”

The party also thanked the constituency executives, assembly members, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives and every individual whose unwavering commitment significantly contributed to the victory of last Tuesday.

“We commend the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service for their tremendous commitment, professionalism and efforts during and after the election.

To the Electoral Commission, the NPP said “we also commend the Electoral Commission and the entire commission’s team for conducting and ensuring a free, fair, transparent and peaceful election.”

The NPP leadership has also called upon the party faithful to join hands in unity and focus on the upcoming limited registration exercise commencing next week, May 7, 2024.