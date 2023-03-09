Ashaiman Murdered Soldier Buried

The soldier who was brutally murdered at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region has been laid to rest today Thursday March 9, 2023.

He was buried at the Burma Camp military cemetery in Accra after his remains were kep at the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

The solemn occasion saw several soldiers at the cemetery to witness the burial of their 21-year-old late colleague.

Earlier, Janaza prayers were offered at the 37 Military Mosque led by the National Chief Imam, Shaikh Osman Nuhu Sharubuth.

The buried was as a result of the gruesome murder of the young soldier who resided at Zongo-Laka, a suburb of Ashaiman on Saturday, March 4 dawn.

He was found in a pool of blood and after he was stabbed to death by unknown assailants after he allegedly visited his Longtime girlfriend in the area.

The killing saw the Military High Command on Tuesday sanctioned an intelligence-led operation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

In the course of the operation, several civilians reported of brutalities meted out to them.

However, some184 persons were picked up and handed over to the Ghana Police Service through the Military Police but some of them have been released.

Speaking on the death of his son, Imoro Awudu, the father of the slain soldier Sherrif Awudu, has he handed everything into the Almighty God to take vengeance.

He revealed that it had always been his wish for his children to bury him when he dies and not the other way round.

“I had also said that I should die first for my children to bury me but now this has happened. I leave everything in the hands of God, God will cater for us,” Imoro Awudu told TV3 during the burial of his late son.

Also, the mother Afia Kyeraa, also stated her life become empty following the death of her son.

“it is not easy for me, I can’t help, he was all that I got, he was supposed to take care of his siblings but he is gone

“I don’t do any work apart from selling tomatoes so he was my hope. He promised to take care of his siblings.”

By Vincent Kubi