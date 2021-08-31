Asiakwa STEPSS Get Desks

Benjilo with the guests in front of the desks

The Benji Foundation has donated two hundred pieces of mono desks to the St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Senior High and Technical School(SSTEPS), Akyem Asiakwa, Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region.

The donation was made to the Foundation after the school’s management appealed for support from their outfit.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, who is the Director of Finance at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Benjamin Arkaah Otoo popularly called Benjilo, at the presentation said that his gesture was motivated by the plight of the students learning under bad conditions.

He explained that “Education has made me who I am today so, I am not comfortable seeing students learning under deplorable conditions hence my decision to come to their aide with these desks, I am planning to restore their computer laboratory and also in consultations with other stakeholders, their infrastructural deficit will be attended to”.

Benjilo added that fixing the country is a collective responsibility and as such, every individual should do his or her bit with or without the government’s support to improve their communities for socio-economic development.

The Philanthropist, acknowledged the Member of Parliament of Abuakwa South Constituency, Samuel Attah Kyea, for the enormous development he has brought to the enclave.

The headmaster, Frank Appiah, who received the mono desks, thanked Mr Benjamin Arkaah Otoo hailed Benjilo Foundation for rescuing the students when they called.

He further expressed worry over the lack of infrastructural development of the school.

Mr Appiah bemoaned that, the school has seen no facelift since its inception (1978), adding that, despite the satisfactory performance of the school academically, the school’s infrastructure is left unattended after several pleas to the government.

He further called on the government, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to emulate the gesture of the Benjilo Foundation for the development of the school.

As the special guest of honour for the short ceremony, Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua, queen mother of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, commended the school’s management for their performance despite their deplorable state and pledged her support to the development of the school.

She further admonished the students to continue learning hard to improve their results.

BY Daniel Bampoe