Businessman Blesses Samuel Takyi

Alhaji Enusah (5th L) with Takyi and other members of Team Ghana

Businessman and boxing enthusiast, Alhaji Enusah, has presented a cash of GH¢10,000 to Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s only medal winner at the Olympics.

The Black Bombers (national boxing side) visited him last year before they travelled to Dakar for the Olympics Games qualifiers.

Later, the team visited him on March 12, 2020 to introduce the three qualified boxers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Just before they travelled to Tokyo, they visited him at his office at 37.

On Friday, President of Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), George Lamptey, Coach Ofori Asare, Sulemana Tetteh (captain) Samad Shakur and the medalist Samuel Takyi paid a courtesy call on Alhaji Enusah to show appreciation for what he has done for the team regarding motivation and advice.

“Once again I’m happy to welcome all of you here, I didn’t know this (Takyi’s Olympic medal) is so heavy like this,” Alhaji Enusah jokingly began his welcome speech.

“We must give thanks and praise to God, that’s most important in life. It’s not because you are too knowledgeable, strong or powerful than anyone, it’s all the grace of God. We make our plans but God knows best,” he said.

He added, “The evident teamwork is what I like most about you guys from what I have seen all over the years, the camaraderie between the coaches, boxers and management is impressive. I want you guys to know that you still have a long way to go but you can make it Insha Allah (God willing).”

Alhaji Enusah in return presented cash amount of GH¢10,000 to the team for their efforts in Tokyo.

The GBF President presented a citation, plaque and a miniature Olympics touch to the businessman to express their profound gratitude for his continued support.