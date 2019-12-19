Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang’s Brother Questions Arteta Experience

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s brother has criticised Arsenal for lining up Mikel Arteta to become the club’s new manager, claiming he has ‘no experience’ like interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta is on the brink of returning to the Emirates Stadium and is expected to leave his role as Pep Guardiola‘s assistant at Manchester City to replace the sacked Unai Emery.

Aubameyang is expected to be crucial to his plans when he takes over but the striker’s brother, Willy Aubameyang, has revealed he has doubts about Arteta taking on the role.

Replying to a post on Instagram from the controversial AFTV that explained Arteta was likely to become the club’s next manager, Willy replied, “Ljungberg Arteta is the same, no experience.”

Willy, 32, is a regular behind-the-scenes at Arsenal and is frequently uploading pictures to his social media accounts of him hanging out with club legends and famous sports stars.

He played with brother Pierre at AC Milan but also failed to make the grade and went on to play for Kilmarnock after being released in 2011. Willy most recent played for German minnows Kray but has been without a club since 2015.

Aubameyang has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances so far this season with the Gunners 10th in the Premier League and seven points off the Champions League places.

The striker’s links to AFTV have caused controversy in the Arsenal squad before with some claims last month suggesting team-mates were disgruntled by his relationship with the YouTube fan channel.