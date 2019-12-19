Cars At Standstill

TRAFFIC FLOW on the streets of Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, has been impeded, lately.

An unusual massive vehicular traffic has been witnessed in the boisterous city nowadays.

The upcoming Christmas festivities have been identified as the major cause of the huge traffic on the roads.

During a visit to Adum, the Central Business District (CBD), on Tuesday, vehicles were almost at standstill.

The roads were choked to the extent that the vehicles were not moving, causing discomfort for all road users.

It was learnt that moving freely through the city center was almost impossible as the roads were overcrowded.

Some of the drivers, who were looking frustrated, noted that the unusual traffic was an annual ritual in the city.

They observed that people from all walks of life flooded Kumasi to shop ahead of the Yuletide season, annually.

According to them, driving through Adum therefore becomes impossible whenever Christmas is approaching.

The drivers said Asafo, Krofrom, Bantama, Tafo, Atonsu and Abuakwa have also witnessed massive traffic.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi