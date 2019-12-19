Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko returnee coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed worry over his side’s current form.

Konadu is not enthused regarding the team’s dominance in games.

As a result, he has suggested that the team take their play a notch higher in every aspect ‒ competitive and friendly games ‒in their quest to restore its fortunes.

His worry stems from the limited days to the commencement of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season, which is scheduled for next weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors will begin the campaign; their search for their 24th league title when host Eleven Wonders in Kumasi.

The former Black Stars deputy coach who was appointed last week said, “Let me be honest with myself and our fans, the team is not in the best of form.

I have monitored friendly matches played, yes we win but we need to dominate and do more.”

“At this stage, Kotoko should dominate all matches we play whether losing or winning. That’s the level we want to get the team to, then we get to winning ways.We should be recording 70 to 30 per cent, 60-40% ball possession,” he added.

Konadu returns after a successful stint with the Black Stars B side, and he will hoping to replicate the 2011/2012 feat when he guided Kotoko to lift the league title.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum