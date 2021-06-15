AUSTC, Ghana 2023 LOC Call On Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo (in smock) with the delegation

An eight-member African Union Sports Technical Committee (AUSTC) delegation has called on President Akufo-Addo to brief him on Ghana’s preparations and their impressions so far for the hosting of the 2023 African Games.

Ahead of the visit, the team, led by Stanley Mutoya visited proposed sites for the Games in Accra and Kumasi, held a four-day seminar with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and crowned it with a press conference.

The team expressed satisfaction with the LOC regarding Ghana’s readiness.

It has emerged that government has given the clearest of indications of its total support for the 13th edition of the continental sports festival.

Ghana beat countries like Egypt and South Africa to the hosting rights of the showpiece.

The AUSTC team has since left for their respective countries with good impressions.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum