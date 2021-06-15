Don’t Use ‘Juju’ … Rev. Tetteh Tells Bombers

Rev. Lawrence Tetteh (R) with Foh-Amoaning and other officials praying at the inauguration

Famed international evangelist, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, has admonished members of the Black Bombers to distance themselves from the use of ‘Black magic’ in their career.

As a former amateur boxer, he urged the national boxing side to brighten their respective corners with emphasis on the fact that not every boxer becomes a champion.

He commended the leadership of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for thinking about the future and finding new scientific ways to victory for boxers.

He crowned his admonishing with a prayer for the boxers at the Review and Dissemination Seminar held at the Accra Stadium for boxing coaches.

The seminar also witnessed the introduction and inauguration of the national juvenile and youth team.

He stated that there is value in every individual, and urged the boxers to strive for excellence saying, “Don’t rely on the use of juju, which can lead to some negative repercussions.

“Jesus Christ is the answer, channel all your problems through him, and take good care of yourselves.”

He told the young boxers to be decent and carry a positive mentality.

Juvenile boxers comprising William Adofo, David Adofo, Samuel Plange, Benedict Tetteh, Hakeem Lokko, Caleb Dadzen, Elisha Mensah, Ebenezer Ankrah, Joseph Atsu Mensah, Imrana Mohammed and Dworna were present for the inauguration.

The Youth Team included Theophilus Allotey, Precious Akai Nettey, Abdul Baki Adam, Emmanuel Mawuli, Amadu Mohammed, Emmanuel Commodor, Issac Kakraba, Joseph Commeny, Godson Amuzu, Aziz Seidu, Philip Ajom, Wisdom Banor, Eric Asanti, Issac Odartey Lamptey, and Joseph Commodore.

He promised to liase with the Hungary Embassy to find scholarships for coaches and other officials, plus exchange programmes for boxers.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum