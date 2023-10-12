Autopsy On Kikibees To Be Conducted On Tuesday; Accused Remanded

A top family source (name withheld for security reasons) has asked Ghanaians and the general public to ignore any trending or purported reports about the autopsy on the murder of the late Kikibees owner Bennet Adomah Agyekum.

According to the family, who are currently helping with investigstions, the facts from the police contradicts media reports by GH PAGE and the likes that are jumping the gun to set in motion, a media agenda to bury the case and scheming media cover ups.

At a court hearing today in Accra, it emerged that the accused Yandeh Joof was remanded.

“Reports by GH PAGE that our brother was on drugs smacks of twisting attention and facts from the perpetrators of this grand homicide crime.

…The police went to court today because the accused cannot be detained for more than 48 hours, so the court needed to hear the case and the court accordingly remanded the accused,” the family source explained.

The infuriated family source questioned the motive behind autopsy reports when an official autopsy is even yet to be conducted.

He went on to explain that the police is yet to conduct the autopsy officially on Tuesday 17th October 2023.

BACKGROUND

The police arrested one person in connection with the murder of Bennet Adomah Agyekum, the owner of the famous Kikibees restaurant.

The suspect, Yandeh Joof, is believed to be the girlfriend of the late Mr. Agyekum.

According to the police, the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood at a house in Madina on Sunday, October 8.