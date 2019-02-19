Ayawaso Probe: Politicians ‘Fear’ Police

DCOP Patrick Asiedu Sarpong

GREATER ACCRA Regional Police Commander, DCOP Patrick Asiedu Sarpong, has disclosed that politicians resort to private institutions or individuals to provide them with security because they do not trust the police.

Speaking at the Emile Short Commission earlier today, the police chief stated that politicians only trust the Ghana Police Service when in power.

“When in government, politicians trust the police but when not in government, they become afraid and apprehensive,”he revealed.

He, however, counselled that “politicians should do politics, and allow security men to do security work”, adding that “I don’t know how possible or feasible that will be but if it’s done and maintained, there’ll be progress.”

On vigilantism, DCOP Sarpong said the IGP’s call alone cannot stop vigilantism. Agreeing to a proposal from Prof. Henrietta Bonsu, a member of the Commission, he said vigilantism should be criminalised.

He further stressed that politicians must be willing to disband and disarm their respective vigilante groupings. Other than that, he stated that legislation would be the best alternative.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has in recent times come under heavy criticisms owing largely to mistrust by a significant section of the public.

This situation was worsened as a group of men clad in National Security attire with a police branded vehicle caused violence at the residence of Delali Brempong, a parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), during the by-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

A Commission of Inquiry, headed by former CHRAJ boss Emile Short was set up by the government to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio