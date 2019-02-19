GIJ Sets Up Endowment Fund

The13-member committee set up to oversee the activities for the 60th anniversary of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has established an endowment fund.

The fund is expected to generate $100 million to fund the creation of a modern digital media hub, including a broadcasting studio and audiovisual centre, as well as an e-library.

The committee has been tasked to raise fund from the public, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, as well as the alumni body of the institute and the government of Ghana.

Establishment in 1959 to promote communication excellence, GIJ over the years has trained and empowered students with journalistic skills.

Dr. Lawrencia Agyepong, who is the chairperson of the 13-member committee, said the initiative would help the institute train students with adequate modern skills journalism.

She said, “Generous support and contributions from the government, business community and philanthropists will go a long way to help sustain Ghana’s laudable democratic successes. ”

Other members of the committee include Patience Sowah, Mathias Dugu, Kwasi Agyemang, council nominee, Gayheart Edem Mensah, Johnnie Hughes, Martey Agbeko, Redeemer Buatsi, Mathias Tibu and Beatrice Ganyo-Nukpezah.

BY Paul Nyojah Dalafu