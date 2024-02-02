Ayorkor Botchwey Nominated Ghana’s Candidate For Commonwealth Secretary-General Position

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has officially announced her interest in the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

In line with a Commonwealth agreement that the next Secretary-General would be from Africa, President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Ms Botchwey as Ghana’s candidate.

According to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the election for the new Secretary-General of the 56-member organization is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2024, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa.

This election aims to replace Baroness Patricia Scotland, a dual Dominican-British citizen, who will conclude her second and final term at the end of 2024.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in Foreign Minister Botchwey, stating, “I have strong confidence in Foreign Minister Botchwey to lead our aspiration for renewal and for building future-looking resilient and thriving economies, through community cooperation and action, as underscored at Kigali-Rwanda during the 26th CHOGM.”

The statement further highlighted that Ms. Botchwey has received the endorsement of the African Union and enjoys considerable support across all regions of the Commonwealth.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey’s nomination as Ghana’s candidate for the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General aligns with the Commonwealth’s focus on promoting diversity and inclusivity within its leadership.

If elected, Botchwey would become the first Ghanaian to hold this prestigious international role.

As the election approaches, the international community will be closely watching the outcome and the potential impact of Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey’s leadership on the Commonwealth’s future endeavors.

