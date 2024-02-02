I Want To Have Gospel Concert In A Club– Brother Sammy

Controversial gospel musician, Brother Sammy has unveiled plans to organize a unique concert with a divine purpose—hosting a gospel event in a club to reach souls for Christ.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice show on January 31, 2024 Brother Sammy, known for hits like “Yesu” and “More Blessings,” expressed his vision for utilizing unconventional spaces for spiritual outreach.

Despite that he does not go to clubs, he believes that clubs provide a fertile ground for soul-winning.

“I don’t go to the club, but there is nothing wrong with going there. I am planning to do a show at the club someday. I have been dreaming of going there; I always say it when I go to interviews,” he said.

Addressing rumours of controversy surrounding him, Brother Sammy clarified his stance, emphasizing that his intentions are rooted in truth.

“I am not controversial; I always say the truth. I don’t say things to trend,” he asserted, dispelling misconceptions about his motives.

Brother Sammy born Samuel Opoku, widely recognized for his impactful gospel compositions, continues to push boundaries in his mission to spread the message of faith. As he envisions a gospel show within the dynamic atmosphere of a club, Brother Sammy remains steadfast in his commitment to delivering spiritual upliftment through his music and unconventional outreach efforts.