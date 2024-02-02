I Met My Husband Through My Father – Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Akumaa Mama Zimbi, the renowned Adom TV/FM presenter, lifestyle guru, and sex coach, has unveiled the captivating story of how she found her life partner through an unexpected matchmaker – her own father.

In a recent revelation on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mama Zimbi disclosed that her father played a pivotal role in orchestrating the introduction to her now-husband. Both her father and her future spouse were active members of the Yilo Association, creating an unexpected yet serendipitous connection.

“My father played a pivotal role in bringing my husband into my life. Both my father and my husband were members of the Yilo Association, and it was through this affiliation that my father introduced him to me,” she noted.

This unique love story unfolded as Mama Zimbi spoke about Adom FM’s #KyereWodo upcoming event. Reflecting on the journey, she mentioned, “I eventually became a member of the group, and as time passed, love blossomed between us, leading to our marriage.”

The veteran presenter, fondly known as Akumaa, joyfully declared, “We have been happily married for over three decades now and are blessed with six wonderful children.” This revelation adds a charming twist to the narratives of love and connection, showcasing the unexpected pathways that lead to enduring unions.