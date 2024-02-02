Rick Ross Wants Collaboration With Stonebwoy, Others

American rapper Rick Ross has unveiled his eagerness to collaborate with vibrant African talents in his upcoming project.

In an Instagram video shared on his story, Ross named artists such as Stonebwoy, Diamond Platnumz, and Yemi Alade as some of the dynamic talents he plans to work with.

“We want to do a project in Africa with African artists, and not just African artists; we want to incorporate artists like Stonebwoy…” Ross declared enthusiastically, emphasizing his commitment to a diverse musical venture.

Stonebwoy is the sole Ghanaian artist mentioned to be part of Ross’s ambitious project so far.

According to the rapper, his forthcoming album will consist of 12 songs, each featuring an African artist from a different country.

This promises a unique collaboration with a total of 12 African artists contributing to the entire album.

Stonebwoy therefore is likely to be the only Ghanaian on the project. Renowned for his distinctive Afrobeat and reggae fusion, Stonebwoy is no doubt a standout choice for the collaboration, further solidifying his international acclaim.

As the project takes shape, fans anticipate the musical synergy that will undoubtedly amplify the global impact of Rick Ross, Stonebwoy and the other artists set to be on the project.