NPP Rejects Ofori-Atta’s Unpopular Electricity VAT, Emission Levy

Henry Nana Boakye

In a recent statement, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the government to withdraw the recently implemented emission levy.

Echoing the NPP’s position, Nana B argues that the levy is unnecessary and should be retracted by the Finance Minister.

He also announced the party’s rejection of the VAT on electricity bills which the government through the Ministry of Finance intends to introduce insisting they are unpopular policies particularly in an election year.

According to Nana B, emission levies are typically imposed on countries that have made considerable progress in using electric vehicles to combat climate change. He believes that Ghana has not yet reached a stage where electric cars are prevalent enough to justify imposing such a levy on petrol and diesel vehicles.

Nana B emphasized that his stance aligns with that of the New Patriotic Party and that he advocates for the immediate withdrawal of the emission levy. These statements were made during Nana B’s appearance on Accra-based Peace FM on Friday, 2nd February 2024.

It is important to note that the emission levy came into effect on Thursday, 1st February 2024. The government introduced this levy to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, promote the use of eco-friendly technology and green energy, and improve environmental management while controlling levels of air and water pollution.

Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, individuals required to obtain a road use certificate, such as the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centers, must provide evidence of payment of the emission levy before receiving the certificate. Vehicle owners have been advised to register and pay the levy only on the Ghana.gov platform.

The scheduled amount for the emission levy is as follows: GHS75 per annum for motorcycles and tricycles, GHS150 per annum for motor vehicles, buses, and coaches up to 3000 cc, GHS300 per annum for motor vehicles, buses, and coaches above 3000 cc, and GHS300 per annum for cargo trucks and articulated trucks.

Watch Nana B remark on the levy

By Vincent Kubi