Ghana Water Denies Sam George’s “One Drop” Chemical Procurement Allegation

In response to recent allegations made by Sam Nettey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme, the management of Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has issued a rejoinder to address and refute the claims made.

The statement alleges that the government of Ghana and GWL have imported a water treatment product called “One Drop” as a substitute for traditional chlorine.

The GWL categorically denies these allegations, clarifying and reassuring the public on the matter.

According to GWL, it Standard Operating Procedures state that any decision regarding the adoption of new water treatment technologies or products undergoes a comprehensive evaluation process.

This process involves consultation with relevant stakeholders and regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission. Moreover, GWL is committed to transparently communicating any such decisions to the public.

It further stated that based on GWL’s internal procedures, management has the authority to take action only after receiving a positive evaluation report. Actions may include writing to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for sole sourcing or initiating competitive tendering processes. As of now, GWL has neither awarded any contract nor engaged in procurement activities for the “One Drop” disinfectant for water treatment.

Additionally, GWL explained that the current disinfectants used by the company for water treatment include Chlorine Gas, Calcium Hypochlorite granules, and Chlorine Tablets, all of which are chlorine-based disinfectants. These disinfectants are available in sufficient quantities at GWL’s treatment plants and warehouses.

GWL therefore expressed it commitment in providing safe, clean, and potable water to the citizens of Ghana. The company upholds the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance in its operations.

The management of GWL urges all stakeholders to refrain from spreading unfounded allegations that could undermine public trust in GWL and the integrity of its operations as the company remains open to constructive dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders to improve water quality and accessibility in Ghana.

“GWCL’s Public Relations/Communication Department and Right to Information (RTI) desk operate under an open-door policy, welcoming inquiries and discussions.

GWL’s management kindly requests Sam Nettey George and all well-meaning members of the public to refrain from disseminating information that has not been officially confirmed by Ghana Water Limited or any relevant government agency. ”

By Vincent Kubi