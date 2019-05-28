Azameti Is Cape Coast GNPC Fastest

A group photograph of the winners, sponsors and Reks Brobby (2nd R) after the presentation

University of Ghana’s Azameti Benjamin left good footprints in the Cape Coast GNPC Ghana Fastest Human open on Saturday.

He shrugged of stiff opposition from pre-event favourite Edwin Gadayi (10:83secs) from Kumasi after clocking 10.68secs. Western Region’s Raymond French finished third in 10.90secs.

In the seniors (female) category, Grace Obour emerged tops after recording 12.49secs, with Josephine Awemegah (Central Region) clocking 12.68 to place second. Rafiatu Nuhu (Ashanti Region) finished third in 12.85secs.

Ghana Fastest Human founder, Reks Brobby, hailed the athletes for demonstrating high level of.

“I am glad we keep improving by the years; I can say we are on track as far as the dream of reviving athletics in our schools is concerned. We will continue to thank our sponsors, GNPC, headline sponsor, Adidas, Indomie, Global Media Alliance, Moringa King, Wrenco Printing and Kriate Lync Advertising Company Limited for keeping faith with us,” he stated.

The boys U-10, 60m saw Moyosoreoluw Odebunmi (9:29) of UCC Primary winning, while Williams Kesson (9.47) and Moses Arthur ( 9.72) following in that order.



It was Sarah A. Appeatsiwa, also from UCC Primary, who finished first in the girls 10, 60m in 10.47secs.

Charlotte Essoun, UCC Prim (C/R) 10.48 came second, while Priscilla Ankomah, UCC Prim (C/R) 10.80 also came third.



Beniako Issac won the boys U-15 in 12.45 , while Linda Amponsah won the girls’ version in 12.89.

The boys U-18 top prize went to Baba Hamidu, 11.45, with Grace Arthur (13.70) picking the girls’ version.



Anning Darko of UDS won the male shot put event, with Abigail Entie picking the girls’ top prize.

Addai Owusu Joshua won the male long jump in 6.14m, with Josephine Avemegah (5.72m) winning the ladies’ event.

Kotei Robert won the men’s high jump in1.95m, while Yeboah Rose (1.60m) did herself proud in the female category.

Athletes who excelled took home certificates, medals, trophies and products from the sponsors.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum