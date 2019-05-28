Uncle T United Dare Hearts

Division One campaigners, Uncle T United FC, have dared Accra Hearts of Oak as they cross swords in the Tier II special competition.

The draw, held at the studios of GTV Sports Plus on Sunday, pitted the Phobians against Uncle T United at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow.

And according to Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers), president of Uncle T and former Hearts of Oak management member, the clash offers his side an opportunity to avenge the Pobiman 0-1 friendly game loss few months ago.

“I see the draw as an opportune time to pay Hearts in their own coin, you remember we lost painfully to Hearts due to a defensive error, we see Wednesday’s game as an opportunity to teach them soccer lesson,” TT Brothers said.

In other games, Asante Kotoko will face Real Tamale United (RTU) in another tricky tie.

After the conclusion of the group phase of the Tier I competition, 32 teams qualified for the Tier II competition, with eight from the Premier League division and 24 from the lower division.

The pairings were made according to zones to avoid the huge costs involved in travelling to match centres.

The Tier II competition represents the FA Cup, and will be played in a knock-out format.

The ultimate winner will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Tier I competition is yet to be determined after Hearts, Kotoko, Karela and Ashantigold reached the semis.

The winner of the Tier I competition will also represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League.

In all, 32 matches will be played today and tomorrow.

Below are the fixtures:

Ashgold vs Young Apostles

New Edubiase vs Asokwa Deportivo

Medeama vs Bibiani Gold stars

FC Samartex vs Tamale City FC

Wa Suntaa vs Nkoranza Warriors

Aduana vs Berekum Arsenal

BA United vs Kintampo FC

Liberty vs Skyy FC

Elmina Sharks vs Heart of Lions

Hearts of Oak vs Uncle T United

Mighty Jets vs Proud United

Karela United vs Nzema Kotoko

Unistar Academy vs Amidaus Professionals

Kotoku Royals vs Tema Youth

Vision FC vs Young Wise

